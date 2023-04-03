Americans can again order COVID-19 tests and receive them at their homes at no charge.
ABC News reported that individuals could begin ordering the over-the-counter tests for the third consecutive year on Thursday.
Every household can order up to four at-home COVID tests through covidtests.gov. The U.S. Postal Service will ship the tests for free starting Sept. 30.
Here’s why these tests are now available.
Why are tests offered now?
With the arrival of fall, many individuals often begin to catch colds and other illnesses. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has shared an update for Americans, providing them with everything they need to know as they prepare for the upcoming respiratory virus season.
“As families start to move indoors this fall and begin spending time with their loved ones, both very old and very young, they will once again have the opportunity to order up to four new COVID-19 tests free of charge and have them sent directly to their homes,” Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell said in a statement obtained by ABC News. “These tests will help keep families and their loved ones safe this fall and winter season.”
According to a report from Cedars-Sinai Hospital, when COVID-19 emerged in 2020, there was a yearly resurgence of cases most prevalent during the summer. Although the reasons for this trend remain unclear, it is likely due to most variants being seasonal or occurring throughout the year. The most recent cases have been linked to FLiRT, a continued mutation of the Omicron variants of COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the KP.3.1.1 variant is the most dominant among the Omicron variants, accounting for 52.7% of cases nationwide.
What are the expiration dates for at-home COVID tests?
According to the website, many COVID-19 tests have extended expiration dates, allowing you to use them even after the date printed on the box. To determine if your test qualifies for an extended expiration date, consult the FDA’s list of extended expiration dates.
Are there hidden costs when ordering free COVID-19 tests?
The U.S. government has spent billions on developing COVID-19 tests and vaccines, but there are no hidden costs for households requesting tests.