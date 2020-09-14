After news broke about the water crisis and the mismanagement behind it, Flint became a national symbol for environmental justice and racial inequity. Advocates like Councilman Eric Mays and “Little Miss Flint” Mari Copeny became known across the country as they stood up for their community. Celebrities, including Jaden Smith and Bruno Mars, pitched in time and resources to aid the city. Flint was allocated hundreds of millions of dollars in funds from state and federal sources. The scandal of Flint led to increased attention and swifter action for later water crises in places such as Benton Harbor, Michigan, Newark, New Jersey, and Jackson, Mississippi.

But the existence of more water crises, often in predominantly Black communities, shows that the lessons learned in Flint have yet to be implemented around the country or even in Flint itself. Thus, 10 years after the crisis started, residents in Flint and around the country are still waiting for their right to clean, safe water to be fulfilled.