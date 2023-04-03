Flo Milli has had a great year in terms of music output. With her latest single, “Never Lose Me,” she has propelled herself to yet another echelon.
On Wednesday, Billboard announced that the young rap star reached the Hot 100 chart in less than a month, with a boost from the Lil Yachty remix of her hit single.
A few days after the release of yet another remix featuring Bryson Tiller, the original track made its inaugural claim on the chart, taking a stance at No. 84 for the week of Dec. 30.
The track also made it on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs lists earlier in December, placing at No. 17 and No. 21, respectively, HipHopDX reported.
After reaching the milestone, the rapper took to social media to express her excitement.
View this post on Instagram
“Omggg Flo Millitary thank yall so much for getting me to chart on @billboard twiceee [crying emoji] lets see if we can get ‘Never Lose Me’ to Number 1,” she wrote on Instagram.
Earlier this year, the Alabama native released an extended version of her 2022 album You Still Here, Ho? with three additional tracks. Staying consistent with quality output, Milli also dropped multiple tracks this year, including “Fruit Loop” and “Chocolate Rain.”
With this much momentum, it’ll be exciting to see what Milli does in 2024.