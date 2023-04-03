The sisters discover they also have a younger brother

After discovering they were biologically related and visiting back home and reuniting with their family and other siblings, Madison and Tinetti learned over the summer, through another DNA test, that Thomas Buonagurio (Madison’s childhood friend) is their biological brother.

“As soon as I saw him [Buonagurio], I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s me with a beard,’ ” Tinetti told People.

“This has been so crazy,” she added. “This whole story has been wild. I didn’t think it could get any crazier.”

Madison and Buonagurio’s friendship dates back to elementary school, and they lived only 15 minutes apart. Buonagurio was also adopted from the Dominican Republic, but according to Madison, “nobody had proof” that they were brother and sister and there was no “paperwork” to prove it, per People.

During her family reunion trip in the Dominican Republic, Madison jokingly told her father that she had found his son. However, Luna quickly affirmed that he and his wife, Juliana, had never put a baby boy up for adoption. Madison dropped the subject, but the possibility of Buonagurio being her brother lingered in her mind, prompting her to investigate further.

Although the pair had initially lost contact, they reconnected through social media when Madison contacted him about taking a DNA test. Buonagurio, 31, agreed, and they discovered they were biological siblings.