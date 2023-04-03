The main source of anxiety when eating out is due to the cost of the meal, as well as other factors such as not being able to find something they like on the menu and regretting what they ordered. Nearly 40% of Gen Z and millennials also said they would not go to a restaurant if they hadn’t looked at the menu beforehand.

“[While] most people look forward to dining out during the [holiday] season, we know — as our research shows — it can be stressful for some,” Dean Challenger, CEO of Prezzo, told The New York Post.