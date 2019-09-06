New York City rapper Gene “Groove” Allen died on Wednesday at his home in Maryland. Allen, who was a member of the Groove B. Chill trio in the 1980s and 90s, also appeared in the 1990 movie House Party, Deadline reported. He also had another role in the 1993 movie What’s Love Got To Do With It. The rapper’s family told TMZ that their loved one died at age 62.

The Long Island, New York native formed the Groove B. Chill trio with Daryl “Chill” Mitchell and Belal “DJ Belal” Miller. The three artists first started performing as part of the Uptown Crew, then branched out to form their own team.

During their time together, the trio only released one studio album, Starting From Zero. Still, they rose to fame when they appeared in the House Party movie in the 1990s. Allen and Mitchell also starred in the film’s sequel the following year.

Allen landed additional movie roles in Boomerang in 1992 and What’s Love Got To Do With It in 1993.

The New York rapper made significant contributions to his community in recent years. As part of his dedication to community service, Allen served as president and CEO of Groove E. Productions and raised funds for military families.

Although he left the music industry a while ago, the rapper still appeared to be in love with his craft. A video posted to Allen’s Instagram this week shows him performing at a party.

“2025!!! I aint playing,” Allen captioned his video.

Many of Allen’s fans commented on his post after his death and shared their condolences.

“R.I.P. to one of Hip Hop’s most underrated harmonizes. The precursor to Nate Dog,” one person wrote.

Another Instagram user said “Thank you for your contribution to the culture sir, Rest Well!!”