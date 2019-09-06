Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito is opening up about the financial struggles and mental challenges he faced before finding success in Hollywood. As he sat down for an interview on SiriusXM’s Jim & Sam show, Esposito said he considered taking his own life amid his struggles. The 65-year-old star said it was 2008 when he talked to his wife about making sure their kids have life insurance if he dies.

“My way out in my brain was: ‘Hey, do you get life insurance if someone commits suicide? Do they get the bread?’ My wife had no idea why I was asking this stuff,” Esposito said. “I started scheming. If I got somebody to knock me off, death by misadventure, [my kids] would get the insurance. I had four kids. I wanted them to have a life. It was a hard moment in time. I literally thought of self-annihilation so they could survive. That’s how low I was.”