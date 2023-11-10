In the heart of the streets of New Orleans, AMC and AMC+ deliver a gripping tale that plunges viewers into the murky depths of crime and redemption. “PARISH,” the action-packed, six-episode drama, emerges as a captivating narrative woven with threads of tragedy, resilience, and the enduring spirit of the Big Easy.

Starring in the first leading role of his indomitable career is Giancarlo Esposito, whose portrayal of Gracian “Gray” Parish commands your attention from the very first frame. Known for his iconic roles in “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” and his standout performances in films like “Do the Right Thing,” “School Daze” and “Malcolm X,” Esposito brings a nuanced, vibrant depth to Gray, a man whose life crumbles in the wake of unspeakable loss. As a family man and the proud owner of a luxury car service, Gray’s world is shattered when his son falls victim to a violent crime, and his business teeters on the brink of collapse.

Commanding the Screen, Making a Way

But it’s Esposito’s portrayal of Gray’s journey towards redemption that truly captivates. As old habits resurface out of desperation, we’re taken on a high-stakes collision course through the treacherous underworld of New Orleans. Esposito’s performance is nothing short of masterful, infusing each scene with raw emotion and unwavering determination.

There’s a scene in the first episode that has no words, yet speaks volumes about Gray’s character. The attention he gives one of his luxury cars is guaranteed to draw you in and make you aware of how meticulous he is, and foreshadows how meticulous he will have to be in order to survive. You’ll know it when you see it.

Stellar Characters, A City With Character

Joining Esposito in this riveting saga is an outstanding ensemble cast, led by Zackary Momoh, who shines as The Horse, a New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster. Paula Malcomson brings vulnerability to the role of Rose Parish, Gray’s wife and anchor in a world consumed by darkness.

Skeet Ulrich stars as Colin, an old acquaintance whose reemergence thrusts Gray further into the dangerous abyss of his past. Bonnie Mbuli and Ivan Mbakop command the screen as siblings Shamiso Tongai and Zenzo, adding layers of complexity to the intricate web of alliances and rivalries that define this world.

But it’s New Orleans itself that serves as the beating heart of the series, brought to life through stunning cinematography. If you’ve ever visited the Crescent City, you’re undoubtedly aware of everything that makes it shine, from the second lines to the soul food, from the storied architecture to the stories waiting to be told. “PARISH” brings all those aspects of the city to life, making it one of its most important characters.

Take a Colorful Ride With Gray

At its core, “PARISH” is a tale of resilience and redemption, a testament to the human spirit in the face of adversity. Gray Parish, navigating the criminal underworld while grappling with the weight of his past, will keep you on the edge of your seat. With this stellar performance, Esposito is a must-watch addition to the AMC+ lineup.

Welcome to “PARISH,” where the lines between right and wrong are often blurred, and nothing is black or white: only Gray.