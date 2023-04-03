GloRilla released her new album, Ehhthang Ehhthang, last Friday. The project features a viral collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion titled “Wanna Be” and “Aite,” a track calling for sisterhood in rap.
The Memphis rapper expressed her frustration at being unable to promote her music on TikTok, a platform that has helped grow the fanbase of many artists.
“One thing I’m mad about, y’all…I’m mad ‘cus I can’t use TikTok to promote my sh*t,” she said during an Instagram Live on Saturday, according to HipHopDX. “I’m mad y’all can’t make TikToks to my music, man…I’m mad about that.”
Universal Music Group pulled its catalog from the social media platform after a licensing agreement between both companies expired in February. Since then, some of the industry’s top artists haven’t featured their music on the app. Names include Drake, SZA, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and more.