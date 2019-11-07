Language is constantly evolving; this year, Gen Z-championed words were some of the most popular. Like “rizz,” a shortened form of the word charisma that means charm and likability. And “gyatt,” which, according to Dictionary.com, means “strong excitement, surprise, or admiration.” “Cringe,” “stan,” “mid” and “slay,” were other notable words of the year.

Regarding phrases, “it’s giving” and “no printer” were among the year’s top.