As 2023 comes to a close, reflecting on what moved the internet and culture in the U.S. is instinctual. From Kevin James’ AI-generated memes to words like “rizz” and “mid,” read on for a look back at the biggest trends, slang and memes searched in the U.S. in 2023, according to Google.
1. Trends That Took Over in 2013
Social media sees many trends come and go over a year, but few dominate on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. In 2023, some of those trends included “My Roman Empire,” which asked TikTok users to ask the men in their lives how often they think about the Roman Empire. Many noted they spent significant time thinking about the empire, leading the hashtag #RomanEmpire to earn 3 billion views.
2. Moon phase TikTok trend
In recent years, astrology has made a significant resurgence in popular culture, with many using its principles to determine with what kind of people they are most romantically compatible. This year’s moon phase TikTok trend was a continuation of that and saw users compare the moon’s phase when they were born with that of their partner to determine their compatibility.
3. AI and NPC content
AI-generated content was a force to be reckoned with in 2023. A few weeks ago, the AI yearbook trend saw users share AI-generated high school yearbook pictures of them. America’s sweetheart Keke Palmer even participated.
Similarly, The Conversation reported that non-playable characters were mainstays on TikTok in 2023. Users worldwide pretended to move like the background video game characters, most notably creator Nicki Loczek, who’s been sharing NPC content for two years.
4. Numbers trend on Instagram notes
According to Screen Rant, the Instagram Notes number trend had many users adding strange numbers, like “099,” “022” and “045,” to their Instagram Notes with no explanation. The numbers make up a secret language users use to name their crush.
5. Grimace Shake trend
Food is always a views-garnering category on social media, and this year was no different. In 2023, TikTok users were freezing fruit roll-ups in the masses, and most couldn’t stop talking about McDonald’s berry-flavored Grimace Shake.
6. What is Girl Dinner?
Move over steak dinners. In 2023, all anyone could talk about online was girl dinner. Contrary to a hefty plate of meat and potatoes, girl dinner is a light meal, often a charcuterie board or Caesar salad with french fries.
7.
Why pay the full price for a product when you can get something similar (maybe even identical) for a fraction of the cost? That’s the essence of the dupe trend on social media this year. Creators across sectors — beauty, food, you name it — give their followers cheaper options for their favorite products.
8. "Rizz," "Gyatt," and "It's Giving..." Some of 2023's Most Popular Words
Language is constantly evolving; this year, Gen Z-championed words were some of the most popular. Like “rizz,” a shortened form of the word charisma that means charm and likability. And “gyatt,” which, according to Dictionary.com, means “strong excitement, surprise, or admiration.” “Cringe,” “stan,” “mid” and “slay,” were other notable words of the year.
Regarding phrases, “it’s giving” and “no printer” were among the year’s top.
9. Memorable Memes: Kevin James, Submarine Submersible and More
Since the dawn of modern memes in the late aughts/early 2010s, culture-inspired images have been a crucial part of the internet and social media. This year, notable memes included the Kevin James meme, Ohio memes, police girl, Smurf cat and folding chair memes. Honorable mentions go to memes created using a picture of Selena Gomez looking pensive, the Waffle House new host memes and those about OceanGate’s Titan submersible.
Check out the full list of the top trending searches below:
