Last month, pro-Palestine students held a silent “study-in” at the Widener Library. As a result, they were banned from the library for two weeks.

The Harvard Crimson reported that on Oct. 16, “faculty protesters wore black scarves and read texts on dissent, bureaucracy, and censorship — from Franz Kafka’s The Trial and George Orwell’s 1984 to the University-Wide Statement on Rights and Responsibilities, which Harvard officials have used to justify imposing sanctions on activists who violate protest guidelines.”