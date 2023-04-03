In 2023, the teenager gained national attention after his groundbreaking soap won the prestigious Young Scientist Challenge, earning him a $25,000 prize and the title of “America’s Top Young Scientist.” Bekele was able to pursue lab research and meet professionals in the field, including molecular biologist Vito Rebecca, who serves as an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. Rebecca also sponsored his project.

“I remember reading somewhere something about this young kid who had an idea for a skin-cancer soap,” Rebecca told Time. “It immediately piqued my interest, because I thought, how cool, him wanting to make it accessible to the whole world. And then, by complete serendipity at this Melanoma Research Alliance meeting, the CEO of the alliance introduced me to Heman. From the first conversation, his passion was evident. When I found out he lived very nearby in Virginia, I told him if he ever wanted to stop by the lab he’d be more than welcome.”