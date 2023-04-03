“We could pour back into the community where we live every single day,” Smith told WCNC Charlotte.

Smith, a New York native, referred to the Carolinas as her home after living there for years. However, she returned to her hometown during the pandemic after her uncle’s death. That stressful moment in her life was when she created the Her Candle Bar brand.

“I needed to start something that kind of just tickled me differently and helped me to relax, and so we started making candles,” Smith said. “This really kind of helped me not think about everything that was going on and really just pour into something that relaxed me and create my own self-care.”