“Leadership really became my safe haven,” she recently told Andscape in an interview. “I could prove to people that regardless of who you are, regardless of what you did, you can still succeed.”

Jones found support in her community and points to Howard for creating “a home of protection” and for allowing her “to walk in my truth.”

“There exists between Black trans women … this just innate sense of, like, sisterhood,” Eshe Ukweli, a Howard alum, told Andscape.