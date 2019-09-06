The latest wildfire in Los Angeles County, dubbed the Hughes Fire, has already burned over 5,000 acres in about two hours near the suburb town of Castaic. According to CNN, residents were ordered to evacuate shortly after the fire broke out on Wednesday in Castaic, which is located in the foothills on the north side of Los Angeles County.
With winds in the area traveling about 20 mph, the flames are moving toward the southwest, per CNN. In some spots, wind gusts are going about 30-40 mph, the National Weather Service reported. City officials added that that the smoke can be seen from Oxnard in Ventura County, located about 50 miles away from Castaic.
“We’re in fairly steep conditions” and “it’s incredibly dry” Angeles National Forest spokesperson Dana Dierkes told KCAL, per CNN.
“There are homes in the general vicinity and in the immediate area,” Dierkes said.
The US Forest Service has announced that the Angeles National Forest is closed to the general public until Jan 24. Shortly after the Hughes Fire broke out, all northbound I-5 Freeway lanes were shut down north of SR-126, CBS News reported.
Castaic, located in northwest Los Angeles County, is about 15 miles northwest of Santa Clarita, near the Angeles National Forest. Smoke from the Hughes Fire was seen in the Santa Clarita Valley, where Six Flags Magic Mountain is located.