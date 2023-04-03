What Ice Spice said about Cleotrapa’s claims

In return, Ice Spice said she was blindsided by Cleotrapa’s concerns shared after the tour.

“What are you really talking about right now?” Ice Spice asked, as per Complex. “You’re gon’ send me a whole essay after tour, like you just gon’ just get off the bus. I don’t even know you got off the bus and you gon’ send me an essay with an intro, body, and conclusion and you want me to try to analyze this shit and figure out how I’m wrong when all I did was share my stage with you? When I ain’t even have to do that. You got less than 10,000 listeners and I’m sharing my stage with you and you feeling so entitled. Like, you thinking my peoples that work for me is supposed to work for you too. Like, that’s so crazy to me.”