Recently, Ice Spice wrapped up the North American leg of her Y2K Tour in Miami. Cleotrapa, who has been friends with Ice Spice since before her career skyrocketed, was featured as an opening act.
Cleotrapa released five TikTok videos, in which she alleges that Ice Spice mistreated her during the tour.
What Cleotrapa said about Ice Spice’s tour
She said she was only given a day to prepare for the tour, wasn’t treated on an equal footing with Ice Spice and was left out of promotion. Cleotrapa also alleged that she had to pay out of pocket for hotel rooms and was not paid for the tour itself.
Ion wanna hear “i told you so cleo” cause honestly i really thought i had a friend idc. Yall not gonnq create false narratives! Cause imma always clear my name up & yall been knew that since 2018
What Ice Spice said about Cleotrapa’s claims
In return, Ice Spice said she was blindsided by Cleotrapa’s concerns shared after the tour.
“What are you really talking about right now?” Ice Spice asked, as per Complex. “You’re gon’ send me a whole essay after tour, like you just gon’ just get off the bus. I don’t even know you got off the bus and you gon’ send me an essay with an intro, body, and conclusion and you want me to try to analyze this shit and figure out how I’m wrong when all I did was share my stage with you? When I ain’t even have to do that. You got less than 10,000 listeners and I’m sharing my stage with you and you feeling so entitled. Like, you thinking my peoples that work for me is supposed to work for you too. Like, that’s so crazy to me.”
Ice Spice called out Cleotrapa for comparing her tour bus to a slave ship.
“The whole thing that’s blowing me right now is talking about some dark energy, trying to compare a tour bus to a slave ship. Like, what are you talking about right now? What?” she said. “That is crazy to me, bro. That is so crazy to me. You’re really gon’ be friends with somebody for two years but the whole time you feel like they soulless and dark? Like, you sound dumb as hell, b**ch. If anything we both need saving. What the f**k are you talking about, bro? We was at the movie theaters, we was cyphin’. B***h, you not gon’ tell the people how we was at an Italian restaurant and you ate so much f**king food, you f**king vacuum, that the server was like, where did the food go? Stop it right now.”
Cleopatra made it clear that she and Ice Spice are no longer friends. She described Ice as someone who “clearly isn’t competent,” “manipulative” and “calculated.”
“Nobody knew I was coming on tour,” she added. “She didn’t even shine any sort of her own light on me.”
What Ice Spice’s manager said
Ice Spice’s manager James Rosemond Jr. took his client’s defense in the matter, stating that the “entitlement and ego are crazy” in a thread of now-deleted tweets, per Vibe.
“You have to invest in yourself, aka pay expenses if need be for the opportunity,” he wrote on X. “It’s corny. Someone gives you an opportunity and this is the thanks the person gets. Openers dont have same things headliners has.”
