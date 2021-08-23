Ahead of her debut album release, Ice Spice dropped the video for her first official single since “Think U the Sh*t (Fart).”

Earlier this week, the Grammy-nominated rapper shared a 14-second teaser of her “Gimmie a Light” video on Instagram. Her teaser showed her flashing stacks of cash, different orange hairstyles and hotboxing a pink Range Rover with a “Y2K” license plate.

The song samples Sean Paul’s 2002 hit “Gimme the Light” and is produced by RIOTUSA. According to Complex, fans got a taste of the song during Ice Spice’s Coachella set last month.

While teasing her upcoming project, the Bronx artist hinted that Y2K will feature new sounds alongside her signature sound and aura.

“It’s definitely gonna be a drill album,” she told Today. “But I have a lot of different sounding beats that I haven’t really been heard on much, so I’m excited for those more than anything. I really want to know what my fans think about these new-sounding songs.”

Ice Spice’s work has also received critical acclaim. She won the best new artist award at the 2023 MTV VMAs and at the 2023 BMI Impact Awards. This year, she was nominated for four Grammy awards: best new artist, best rap song for “Barbie World,” best pop duo performance for “Karma,” and best song written for visual media, also for “Barbie World.”

The rapper is now preparing to release her album Y2K, her first project since her 2023 EP Like..?