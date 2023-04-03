Ice Spice has drawn online reactions from fans after posting a mirror selfie. The rapper used an Android phone, which reignited the enduring social media debate between Android and iPhone users.
“Ice Spice having an android is so turnoff,” a social media user tweeted in reaction to Ice Spice’s post, which fans quickly responded to.
ice spice having an android is so turnoff pic.twitter.com/QPmCCTPTXm
— JV🕷️ (@vinhlegacy) April 23, 2024
While other users chimed in support of this opinion, Ice Spice mainly received support for using whichever phone she pleased. Some fans claimed that Android phones take better photographs, while others lamented that Ice Spice doesn’t use a specific flip phone model to match her Y2K aesthetic.
I’m not disgusted Ice Spice has an android, I’m disgusted it’s not the flip phone android 💔
— Queen Kobra (@KillKobra) April 24, 2024
Most social media users pointed out the absurdity of the original comment and chose to find humor in the situation.
Still cracking up at the Ice Spice having an android phone is a turn off post 😂
— Christopher William (@Billayee_) April 25, 2024
Ice Spice got an Android, that's already 1 thing we got in common lols pic.twitter.com/kzazDT8wkL
— Free the wave 🌊 (@Dashawn_NY) April 24, 2024
Others took a more serious approach and called out the original poster for judging the rapper based on what phone she uses.
No way you guys are turned off cause ice spice got an android idgaf it’s 2024 why we still judging people based off phones
— logan (@prodbyL0gan21) April 24, 2024
Can't believe I'm about to defend Ice Spice, but…
Androids are functional, usually cheaper, and sometimes they're enough for the user. To judge someone on their choice of phone type is fucking ridiculous. https://t.co/h66RwdW57f
— Nick Grimes (@NickGrimesYT) April 25, 2024
The original photo is from an Instagram Story post that Ice Spice shared last year. The tweet appears to be a variation of a tweet from May 2023.
“Ice Spice having an android is so kunt,” a user tweeted, sharing the same mirror selfie to social media.