Ice Spice will make her major film debut in Spike Lee’s upcoming Apple Studios and A24 film High and Low, which stars Denzel Washington and Jeffrey Wright.

Variety first broke the news of the rapper’s casting and notes that she’s begun shooting for the film, which kicked off production this week. Ilfenesh Hadera also stars.

Spice, whose real name is Isis Gaston, has had a couple of banner years, and though this is her acting debut, she was a key component of the Barbie movie, contributing to the film soundtrack for the song “Barbie World” with Nicki Minaj.

As we previously reported, High and Low is developed and produced by A24, Escape Artists and Mandalay Pictures, and written by Alan Fox and Lee. The thriller film is described as the “English-language reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller.”

A24 will release the film in theaters before it launches at a later date on Apple TV+.

The film will be produced by Todd Black for Escape Artists and Jason Michael Berman for Mandalay Pictures.

Lee will serve as executive producer through his 40 Acres And A Mule Filmworks. Mandalay’s Peter Guber will also serve as executive producer, along with Juniper Productions’ Matthew Lindner, Chris Brigham, and Katia Washington. Mandalay’s Jordan Moldo is a co-producer.

This is the second Apple Original Films project for Washington after The Tragedy of Macbeth. It is the fifth Lee-Washington collaboration as director and actor following Mo’ Better Blues, Malcolm X, He Got Game and Inside Man.