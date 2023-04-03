The brutal murders occurred on Nov. 13, 2022, when four students —Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin —were fatally stabbed in an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho.

The attack sparked national attention and a months-long investigation. Authorities arrested Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student, in December 2022, charging him with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary, according to CNN and 6ABC Philadelphia.

Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke are the two roommates who survived the killings unharmed.

“I’m freaking out,” was one of the texts Mortensen sent to Funke, according to unsealed court documents obtained by CNN. The roommates were identified by their initials in court records, with messages describing a masked man in black inside their house. Police believe it was around the time the students were killed.