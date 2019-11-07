Amazon MGM Studios has teamed up with Amazon Music and the Academy of Country Music to host I’m Just Me: A Charley Pride Celebration of Inclusion. The event will highlight honorees who are revolutionizing country music ahead of the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards.

The event gets its name from legendary country music artist and basketball player Charley Pride who, like many Black musician in the country genre, faced racism throughout his extraordinary career. Despite the odds, he became an international sensation, snagging Grammy awards, the Academy of Country Music Pioneer Award in 1994, Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 and many others. Pride was also the first Black artist to have a No. 1 country record and his influence continues to shape country music today. Pride, who died in 2020, will be honored at the event by way of the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation’s Charley Pride Fellowship Program.

“Charley Pride was a trailblazer in the true sense of the word. He paved the way for innumerable artists that followed in his footsteps and his success is a reminder that Country Music traces its roots back to diverse artists and traditions,” general manager of Amazon Music Ryan Redington said in a statement. “Amazon Music is honored to come together with the Academy of Country Music and Amazon MGM Studios to not only celebrate Charley Pride’s legacy, but also honor the artists, creators, and executives that carry his spirit forward.”

The event will celebrate 16 honorees who are following Pride’s footsteps, including: songwriter Alice Randall; country artists Breland, Reyna Roberts, Rissi Palmer, The War and Treaty, Tiera Kenndy and Wendy Moten; Grammy nominee Armand Hutton; Pride’s family members Dion Pride and Mrs. Rozene Pride; Kortney Toney, Programming & Community Engagement Manager for the Academy of Country Music; journalist Naima Cochrane; producer and executive director Shannon Sanders; and activist Willie “Prophet” Stiggers.

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards will be held on May 17 and will be hosted by country icon Reba McEntire. I’m Just Me: A Charley Pride Celebration of Inclusion will be held on May 14 at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort in Frisco, Texas.