Moving over from Warner Bros., The Accountant 2 is officially a go and is now set at Amazon MGM Studios.

Ben Affleck, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Jon Bernthal and J.K. Simmons will return in the film, reprising their roles from the original 2016 film.

The sequel is directed by The Accountant director Gavin O’Connor. Bill Dubuque, who also wrote The Accountant screenplay, is also back to write the screenplay for the sequel. The film will head to Amazon MGM thanks to Artists Equity, which acquired the sequel rights from Warner Bros.

The film will follow Addai-Robinson’s character, Marybeth Medina, an agent of the Treasury Department who must contact Christian Wolff (Affleck), the accountant for some of the biggest criminals in the world, to help uncover yet another mystery. According to the logline:

When her former boss is killed by unknown assassins, Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) is forced to contact Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) to solve the murder. With the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax (Jon Bernthal), Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle. As they get closer to the truth, the trio draw the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive—all intent on putting a stop to their search.

Affleck and Matt Damon produce through their shared company Artists Equity. Lynette Howell Taylor of 51 Entertainment and Mark Williams will also produce, with Artists Equity’s Dani Bernfeld, Michael Joe, Kevin Halloran and Alison Winter will executive produce. Scott Lastaiti and Jamie Patricof will also executive produce.