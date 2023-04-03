According to People and ABC 33/40, the video was shared on social media and has since been deleted. The clip surfaced following Beyoncé’s release of Cowboy Carter on March 29 and quickly gained traction on TikTok, with numerous social media users stitching their reactions to it.

“I’m sorry, but if you’re Black, you’re not country,” the woman said in the video. “I don’t care. And I meant that in the nicest way. I know you were raised in the country or your grandparents were, I guess — your great granny and grandpas — but they was picking. OK? They wasn’t planting. Just keep that in mind. They wasn’t making money. They was getting sold for money. You ain’t country.”