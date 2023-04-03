According to Billboard, the complaint was filed on Thursday in a Miami-Dade County Circuit Court by the unidentified woman’s attorney, claiming that the music mogul, whose real name is Irving Domino Lorenzo Jr., raped her on multiple occasions throughout their two-year relationship between 2020 and 2022 after meeting through a mutual friend at a poker tournament in the summer of 2020.

The plaintiff alleges that Gotti coerced her into having sex with him after inviting her on vacation to Saint Martin and threatened to send her home if she refused his demands. She then entered into a relationship with him, claiming to have suffered ongoing abuse.