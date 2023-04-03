Murder Inc. Records co-founder Irv Gotti faces allegations of sexual assault and rape in a lawsuit filed by an ex-girlfriend.
According to Billboard, the complaint was filed on Thursday in a Miami-Dade County Circuit Court by the unidentified woman’s attorney, claiming that the music mogul, whose real name is Irving Domino Lorenzo Jr., raped her on multiple occasions throughout their two-year relationship between 2020 and 2022 after meeting through a mutual friend at a poker tournament in the summer of 2020.
The plaintiff alleges that Gotti coerced her into having sex with him after inviting her on vacation to Saint Martin and threatened to send her home if she refused his demands. She then entered into a relationship with him, claiming to have suffered ongoing abuse.
In a separate instance, the woman claims Gotti forced her to perform oral sex on him in an elevator of the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami in January 2022, per Billboard. Later that year, she also mentioned that the music producer coerced her into giving him oral sex in the back of an Uber in Atlanta. The pair’s relationship ended after that trip.
“As a result of this sexually abusive relationship, Plaintiff has suffered severe emotional and psychological harm for which she had to be committed to a psychiatric ward,” the suit reads. “These injuries continue and affect Plaintiff to this day.”
The woman’s attorney, Adriana Alcalde, shared how the ordeal has affected her client.
“She’s suffered a lot,” Alcalde told People, emphasizing how the #MeToo Movement has helped the woman and other women to speak up. “Now I think women feel a little more empowered to tell their story.”
Gotti was a prominent figure in the hip-hop music scene in the early 2000s, having worked with Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Ashanti, Lloyd, DMX and more.
Blavity reported that he inked a deal with BET in 2017 to produce a music series called Tales, which featured classic hits weaved into visual narratives.