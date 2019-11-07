Drake’s Anita Max Win Tour may be wrapping up earlier than fans expected.

According to Rolling Stone Australia, the rapper concluded his tour on Monday night in Brisbane, despite several upcoming dates in Australia, including performances at Spark Arena on March 15 and March 16 in Auckland, New Zealand, as well as earlier March dates in Brisbane and Sydney.

Venues in Australia and New Zealand declined to comment when approached by Rolling Stone Australia. While there has been speculation that the tour was canceled due to low ticket sales, Drake’s team has refuted this, attributing the schedule changes to a “scheduling conflict.”

“We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows,” a representative for the rapper told the outlet.

The rep added, “All tickets for the affected shows will remain valid for the new dates. Refunds will be available for those who prefer, but please note that as these shows are sold out, any refunded tickets will be released for sale.”

They also apologized for any inconvenience caused by the changes, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Drake and the entire team have had an incredible time doing these shows and are excited to return soon,” the representative said. “We look forward to sharing the rescheduled dates with you as soon as possible.”

The Anita Max Win Tour kicked off in Perth, Australia, earlier this month, with stops in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. Drake also surprised fans with a 90-minute set on Melbourne’s Bourke Street, where 100 lucky attendees enjoyed a mix of unreleased music and deep-cut tracks.

Speculation about the tour’s early wrap-up comes just weeks after Drake’s surprise collaborative album with fellow Canadian rapper PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, dropped on Valentine’s Day. All 21 tracks debuted on the Billboard Hot 100, with “Gimme a Hug” reaching No. 6 and “Nokia” securing the No. 10 spot.