‘We supposed to be a team ‘

Later in the day, Jess Hilarious went on Instagram Live to reflect on her relationships with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, though she did not mention them by name. She accused them of failing to defend her against online scrutiny, which she has received several times. Her latest was regarding the remarks she made about 13-year-old cancer survivor DJ Daniel, who appeared at President Donald Trump’s congressional address.

“We supposed to be a team up that b***h,” Jess said in a nearly two-minute video posted on Instagram. “Not one person, not one person comes to my defense at all like when I’m — like not one motherf**ker ever with this online s**t. Like why the f**k should we have to keep playing it? Man, listen, I know one thing: Angela Yee ain’t that motherf**king crazy. Not as crazy as n***as try to make her out to be. Nah, there’s a reason that lady wanted to leave that show. I don’t know how she did that s**t for 13 years, my n***a. I’m telling you: I don’t give a f**k. Y’all already know what’s up with me. I feel played with; I’ma play with n***as. Like that’s, like, come on. I’ve been quiet a lot. If Jess Hilarious is quiet, it’s a motherf**king reason. I always got my motherf**king mouth open all the time. How about y’all clear some of this s**t up for your teammate? This s**t is ran like a high school. Yeah, yeah. It’s ran like a high school. It is. Fair Eastside High. Fair Eastside High. Before Mr. Clark, though. Like when he first got there. Hmm-hmm. Y’all want a b***h to keep her cool. Look, check this out, y’all. Look, man. I get up every f**kin’ day…every day! They always talk about, ‘You ain’t at work, you ain’t at work.’ Yeah, b***h, I started picking up more shows! Hell no, this how I’m getting — hell no. Hell no! I have more fun outside the f**king studio than I have in there now. Is you crazy?”

Jess also admitted that her feelings toward LoRosa were misplaced and expressed dissatisfaction with how the show handled things.

“‘Nah, it ain’t even you I don’t like,’ I’m realizing,“ she said during the Live. “It’s the way these n***as is doing s**t up here that I don’t like.”

She then mentioned that she was unaware of her role after returning, and LoRosa was still doing her segment. There was tension between the two women, with Jess telling LoRosa to “shut up“ during segments, with Charlamagne telling her to “play into the narrative,“ to her commenting on Holcomb, confirming that they have made comments about each other for years.