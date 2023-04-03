Jess Hilarious joined The Breakfast Club in an official capacity last year.
Now, it is a “hot topic” after she opened up on social media about how things changed between her and co-hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy when Loren LaRosa, who subbed during her maternity leave, remained on after her return. LaRosa has also been a rotating host that has appeared on the show from time to time.
Jess replaced Angela Yee in 2024
According to That Grape Juice, the drama began on Tuesday when comedian Corey Holcomb claimed that Jess Hilarious only landed The Breakfast Club job because of her social media following, insisting she “wasn’t talented.” He then said that she became pregnant soon after, while her replacement, LoRosa, a journalist, was “talented,” had more “experience,” and was a better fit with her co-hosts.
Corey Holcomb goes in on ‘Less’ Hilarious, comparing her to Loren Lorosa and claiming she got her job taken by Loren
“They got somebody doing your segment better than you, and it’s flawless”
Jess replaced her predecessor, Angela Yee, who spent 13 years on The Breakfast Club before leaving in 2022. The program had several different co-hosts before the Baltimore native was hired.
As the new full-time co-host, she brought her popular Instagram segment, “Jess with the Mess,” to the airwaves, adding her signature humor to the show. Her pregnancy led to a months-long maternity leave, during which LoRosa stepped in. Since her return, listeners have drawn comparisons between the two, with some advocating for LoRosa to stay on full-time while others supported Jess.
‘We supposed to be a team‘
Later in the day, Jess Hilarious went on Instagram Live to reflect on her relationships with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, though she did not mention them by name. She accused them of failing to defend her against online scrutiny, which she has received several times. Her latest was regarding the remarks she made about 13-year-old cancer survivor DJ Daniel, who appeared at President Donald Trump’s congressional address.
“We supposed to be a team up that b***h,” Jess said in a nearly two-minute video posted on Instagram. “Not one person, not one person comes to my defense at all like when I’m — like not one motherf**ker ever with this online s**t. Like why the f**k should we have to keep playing it? Man, listen, I know one thing: Angela Yee ain’t that motherf**king crazy. Not as crazy as n***as try to make her out to be. Nah, there’s a reason that lady wanted to leave that show. I don’t know how she did that s**t for 13 years, my n***a. I’m telling you: I don’t give a f**k. Y’all already know what’s up with me. I feel played with; I’ma play with n***as. Like that’s, like, come on. I’ve been quiet a lot. If Jess Hilarious is quiet, it’s a motherf**king reason. I always got my motherf**king mouth open all the time. How about y’all clear some of this s**t up for your teammate? This s**t is ran like a high school. Yeah, yeah. It’s ran like a high school. It is. Fair Eastside High. Fair Eastside High. Before Mr. Clark, though. Like when he first got there. Hmm-hmm. Y’all want a b***h to keep her cool. Look, check this out, y’all. Look, man. I get up every f**kin’ day…every day! They always talk about, ‘You ain’t at work, you ain’t at work.’ Yeah, b***h, I started picking up more shows! Hell no, this how I’m getting — hell no. Hell no! I have more fun outside the f**king studio than I have in there now. Is you crazy?”
Jess also admitted that her feelings toward LoRosa were misplaced and expressed dissatisfaction with how the show handled things.
“‘Nah, it ain’t even you I don’t like,’ I’m realizing,“ she said during the Live. “It’s the way these n***as is doing s**t up here that I don’t like.”
She then mentioned that she was unaware of her role after returning, and LoRosa was still doing her segment. There was tension between the two women, with Jess telling LoRosa to “shut up“ during segments, with Charlamagne telling her to “play into the narrative,“ to her commenting on Holcomb, confirming that they have made comments about each other for years.
Is Jess fired?
Since Jess spoke out about her co-hosts, some have called for her to be fired over her comments about them and the show. However, she remains on the show and addressed her remarks during Wednesday’s episode of The Breakfast Club.
Charlamagne and Envy told her not to feed into the internet’s comments about her and affirmed that they had her back when she was on maternity leave and when she returned.
Jess and LoRosa also engaged in a back-and-forth discussion, addressing their differences and feelings toward each other.
