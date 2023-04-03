When is Juneteenth recognized in 2025?

Juneteenth falls on Thursday, June 19, 2025, and unlike holidays tied to a specific weekday, Black Americans celebrate it on the same date each year, per The Columbus Dispatch.

What is Juneteenth?

Blavity reported that Juneteenth is also known by other names, including Juneteenth Independence Day, Jubilee Day, and Freedom Day, all of which highlight the longest-running commemoration marking the end of slavery in the United States.

Juneteenth is celebrated each year on June 19, commemorating the 1865 arrival of Union troops in Galveston, Texas, who announced the end of the Civil War and the emancipation of enslaved people — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.

The executive order freed only enslaved people in Confederate states, so states that stayed in the Union kept slavery legal until later, according to The Columbus Dispatch. Congress abolished slavery in America with the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865.