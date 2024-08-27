The tale of the legendary Pocahontas remains one of the most researched and well-documented instances of Native American history. While historians have long dug into the life of Pocahontas, the 1995 Disney animated film based on her life brought the story to the lives of children everywhere, introducing them to a piece of the nation’s past, while becoming one of Disney’s most successful films.

Pocahontas raked in over $346 million at the box office upon its June 1995 release. Additionally, the movie won two Academy Awards for Best Musical or Comedy Score for Alan Menken’s composition of the score and Best Original Song for Colors of the Wind. This adored movie highlighted the relationship between the Native American woman (voiced by Irene Bedard) and English explorer John Smith (voiced by Mel Gibson). This portrayal of a Powhatan woman falling for the white settler sparked a conversation about racism, the intense conflict between colonizers and Native Americans in a way that was digestible for children. However, with much of the movie based on love, the question of “Is Pocahontas a true story” is still asked to this day. Let’s explore just how much of this classic is based on facts. Be warned, spoilers are just ahead.

The Disney Version of Pocahontas

Based in 1607, Disney depicts Pocahontas as the stunning and free-spirited daughter of Chief Powhatan (voiced by Russell Means). Her tribe lives in what is now known as Virginia and works together in their community, with Pocahontas being arranged to marry Kocoum (voiced by James Apaumut Fall), a strong warrior who her father is extremely fond of. However, when Smith arrives on the Susan Constant from London with other English settlers, Pocahontas and her tribe are cautious and have good reason to be.

Smith and the other settlers seek gold and land and are willing to fight the natives, who they refer to as “Injuns.” When Smith encounters Pocahontas, he is immediately drawn to her. Seeing Smith as different than the other settlers, she seeks to bridge the gap, though conflict intensifies. The strong-willed woman goes against her father’s wishes and continues seeing Smith. When Chief Powhatan captures Smith and moves to execute him, Pocahontas saves him in the famous scene by throwing herself onto him just as Powhatan prepares to deliver a lethal blow in front of the tribe and settlers. In the end, Smith and the settlers leave the area, allowing the tribe to remain on their land unharmed and Pocahontas waves goodbye as she stays behind with her loved ones. Though we know that the real-life Pocahontas had a relationship with Smith, these events have been debated, which makes the film only loosely based on the actual story.

The Real-life Pocahontas Went by Several Names

The actual Pocahontas was also known as Amonute and Matoaka. It is believed that she was born around 1596 and was indeed the daughter of Chief Powhatan, another true component. Another accuracy was the location, as Chief Powhatan was the leader of the Powhatan Confederacy, in what is now the state of Virginia.

The real-life John Smith was documented as one of the settlers to Virginia who was befriended by Pocahontas. She reportedly went to their settlement before the conflict and helped bring food to the starving settlers. At one point, he was captured by the Powhatan people, though he was released. There have been conflicting reports about whether or not Pocahontas helped save his life. After his return to London, he would encounter his old acquaintance years later.

The real-life romantic partner of Pocahontas was a tobacco planter named John Rolfe. Unlike the animated character, Pocahontas did leave her tribe to live in London with Rolfe. Unfortunately, their life was not the love story that viewers witnessed. In fact, much of their relationship was spawned from a terrifying incident.

Pocahontas Was Actually the Captive

In the movie, Pocahontas saves Smith as her final act of love. However, researchers know that the indigenous woman was actually captured in 1613 by English settlers. She was held for ransom during the battle between the English colonizers and the Powhatan tribe. It is believed she was forced to convert to Christianity and renamed Rebecca. It was during her captivity that she met Rolfe and they wed, suggesting that she may have been forced into the marriage and life in London. Still, it has been documented that their marriage harbored some peace between her tribe and the English settlers before they traveled overseas.

Once in London, Pocahontas was reportedly presented to the white people as a “civilized savage.” Even before they wed, Rolfe wrote to the Virginia governor that his marrying Pocahontas would somehow save her. She became a marvel in English, with many presenting her as a princess. Her former friend also is documented as urging the English royals to treat Pocahontas with respect when he learned of her visit to London. Unfortunately, the real-life Pocahontas passed away around age 21 after falling ill on a ship that was slated to return to Virginia. She never got the opportunity to reconnect with her family before her death.

There Are Age Discrepancies in the Film

There were also significant age discrepancies in the film. While Pocahontas was depicted to be a woman in her late teens or early twenties, in reality, she was around 10 to 12 years old when she first met Smith. He would have been in his late 20s or early 30s. We now know that there was no romantic connection between the two.

As for Rolfe, it is likely that he was also much older than Pocahontas. One key detail that suggests this is the fact that Rolfe was married before. Rolfe’s first wife was an English woman named Sarah Hacker. Their pair had a child named Bermuda. Unfortunately, both perished en route to Virginia. Rolfe also appeared to be successful by all accounts. He established the Varina Farms in Virginia, which grew tobacco. It is not hard to believe that he would have also been in his 30s when Pocahontas was still in her teens. Additionally, some narratives have claimed Pocahontas was raped while in captivity before meeting Rolfe, though this has also been debated.

There are Countless Accounts of the Actual Pocahontas

For entertainment purposes, Pocahontas is a phenomenal watch, with a stunning soundtrack. However, for real-life accounts of the woman at the center of this Disney favorite, countless books and preserved documents offer firsthand stories written by those who encountered Pocahontas. Many of them also offer quite conflicting tales, leaving many of the key details up for interpretation.

In the autobiographical book, Love and Hate in Jamestown: John Smith, Pocahontas, and the Start of a New Nation by David Price. In this literature, the author details how Pocahontas saved Smith’s life on two separate occasions. The True Story of Pocahontas: The Other Side of History written by Dr. Linwood “Little Bear” Custalow Angela L. Daniel “Silver Star.” This piece is touted as the tale of Pocahontas told from the perspective of the Powhatan people. Much of the written history in his book uses stories passed down from generations within the Mattaponi Tribe, which were core members of the Powhatan people. Though it’s likely the intricate details of her life may never be 100% known, Pocahontas was a powerful figure who is credited with trying to promote peace between Indigenous people and settlers in her short life.

Pocahontas can be viewed on Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are there existing images of Pocahontas?

The only ‘real’ existing image of Pocahontas is an engraving by Simon van de Passe, done while she was in England, wearing English attire.

Is the story of John Smith and Pocahontas true?

While there’s basis in real fact, the story has been greatly embellished and misrepresented over the centuries. The story as presented in fiction should be considered just that: fiction.