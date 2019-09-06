Americans are once again ready to enjoy a long weekend as the country prepares to honor Presidents Day, the federal holiday celebrated on the third Monday of February each year. The annual celebration, officially recognized as Washington’s Birthday, was originally created to honor George Washington, who was born in Virginia on Feb. 11, 1731, and later became America’s first president.

Washington’s date of birth was later adjusted when Britain and its colonies shifted from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar. As a result, his birthday was moved forward by a year and 11 days to Feb. 22, 1732, Delaware Online reported.

How Presidents Day Evolved

The annual holiday now recognizes both Washington and President Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12. Although Congress initially established Feb. 22 as a holiday for all federal workers, the date was changed in 1971 when lawmakers decided to celebrate on the third Monday of the month. The change aimed to avoid midweek interruptions while giving workers long weekends, according to the National Archives.

Washington’s birthday officially became a legal holiday on Jan. 31, 1879, and was later recognized as a paid holiday for all federal employees in 1885. The Senate continues to observe the holiday by reading aloud Washington’s farewell address, a tradition that began when the House and Senate celebrated the 130th anniversary of his birth.

What’s Open and Closed on Presidents Day?

On Presidents Day, post offices, banks, most schools, and the stock market are closed. However, retail and grocery stores usually remain open. Federal government employees have the day off as part of the official holiday.