On Sunday, the Trump campaign used the song “Hold On, I’m Comin’” at the end of the former president’s Atlanta rally. The song, written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter, was a hit for Sam Moore and his singing partner, Dave Prater — the R&B duo known as Sam & Dave — who are also famous for the song “Soul Man.” On Sunday, Isaac Hayes III, son of the late singer and songwriter, emphasized on X that his father’s estate did not authorize Trump to use the song and indicated that Hayes and the Primary Wave music publishing company “are taking legal action to stop the unauthorized use of this song.” Hayes III added that “Donald Trump represents the worst in honesty, integrity and class and [we] want no association with his campaign of hate and racism.”

Isaac Hayes’ family and estate have fought for years against Trump using the song, first objecting to it being played during a 2022 appearance by Trump at an NRA convention held in Houston mere days after a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 children and two teachers. At the time, Hayes’ official account on X, then known as Twitter, posted that they “DID NOT approve and would NEVER approve” of Trump using the song for that event and offered condolences to victims of mass shootings, including the school shooting in Uvalde.