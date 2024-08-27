Rapper Ja Rule’s career has stood the test of time, thanks to his limitless talent and loyal fan base. Jumping into the world of hip-hop with his 1999 debut, “Venni Vetti Vecci,” Ja became an instant success thanks to the standout single, “Holla Holla.” His string of commercially successful hits, including “Between Me and You” and “Always On Time,” have helped him sell over 30 million records worldwide, making him one of the most popular rappers of the late 90s and early 2000s.

In addition to his music, Ja also used his talents in film. For the 2001 film, “The Fast and The Furious,” he was paid just $15,000 to portray the role of Edwin. However, his stellar performance earned him an opportunity to return for “2 Fast 2 Furious,” with an increase of $500,000, though he turned down the offer, citing better income at the time. He also starred in 2002’s “Half Past Dead” and 2013’s “Once Upon a Time In Brooklyn.” Diving further into television, Ja, with the help of Murder Inc. boss Irv Gotti, partnered with Paramount in 2022 to launch “The Murder Inc Story,” a docuseries about the rise of the iconic hip-hop label. It’s unknown what his salary was for Ja’s movie roles or his participation in the documentary, but it’s apparent they’ve certainly helped him accumulate his current $4 million wealth per Celebrity Net Worth.

Ja Rule Has Expanded His Empire With Tech

In recent years, Ja Rule has dived into the tech industry. In 2022, he co-founded The Painted House with business partner Herb Rice. The platform showcases Black NFT artists, with one of its first collections, Black is Beautiful, curated by late illustrator Nick Davis. This collection sold out, with $25,000 of the proceeds going to HBCUs.

Before he began working with NFTs, Ja launched his Iconn Live in 2020. The concert streaming service introduced the Vibes series, which included performances from artists such as Musiq Soulchild, Rakim, and KRS-One. These shows were exclusively available on the app. In 2022, it became available on Apple TV. It’s unknown how much Ja earns from the app, but it still seems to be in operation, adding to Ja Rule’s net worth.

A New Record Deal Could Bring Him Nine Figures

In January 2024, Ja Rule announced that he’d signed a new record deal. In a tweet, the former Murder Inc. signee claimed the contract was potentially worth $100 million. Days later, he shared that he was hard at work on a new album. The specifics of his new recording agreement are unknown, but it’s evident that he is back to making music.

Just signed my new label deal potentially worth a hundred mill… LFG!!! Thanks for the love and to the haters SMD… 🧡☀️🌅 — Ja Rule (@jarule) January 4, 2024

Damn sitting here listening to my new album 12 song in it’s making me a lil sad I should’ve never stopped making music I’m SORRY… #CWWTST — Ja Rule (@jarule) January 25, 2024

Another major money move for Ja Rule’s net worth was the sale of Murder Inc.’s master recordings. Founder Irv Gotti reportedly earned $300 million by giving up his stake to Iconoclast, which included selling the masters of artists such as Ashanti and Ja. However, Ja reportedly earned seven figures from this deal, another significant business decision that has enhanced his net worth.