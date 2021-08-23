The New England Patriots have released NFL player Jalen Reagor. On Tuesday, the team announced in a brief statement that the wide receiver would no longer be part of its practice team.

His agent told Yahoo Sports Reagor asked for the release before he posted a meme image of a Bugatti Veyron parked in a mobile home park on Instagram, suggesting his discontent with the team. He deleted that post and all others on his account after his release.

On social media, Pats fans chimed in with negative sentiments after The Patriots Pulse Podcast co-host Carlos shared Reagor’s post on X, formerly Twitter, writing in part, “You have to wonder if the veteran wide receiver is unhappy being on New England’s practice squad.”

“Hilarious levels of delusion,” one user tweeted.

“I get him being upset cause we pretty much play with no WRs but dude has never ‘been a Bugatti tier kinda player,’ another shared.

According to Yahoo, the 21st overall 2020 NFL Draft pick did not make the roster following the preseason and signed with the Patriots practice squad in August. Reagor didn’t appear in the Patriots’ first two games in the 2024 NFL season.

New England lost 23-20 to the Seattle Seahawks following an overtime field goal on Sunday after a season-opening win, 16-10, against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Patriots face the New York Jets on Thursday.