A revelation that Janet Jackson made in a recent interview shows that their family tree may be more sprawling than you think!
During an interview with BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, Janet shared that her family is related to a myriad of figures in the entertainment industry, including Stevie Wonder.
“He’s our cousin,” Janet said about Wonder. “Not a lot of people know that. He’s our cousin on my mother’s side. So is Tracy Chapman.”
“So is Samuel L. Jackson,” the Velvet Rope singer added.
Janet Jackson revealed her insane family tree on the Radio 2 Breakfast show this morning
Listen back on BBC Sounds and I’m back tomorrow from 6.30am pic.twitter.com/lyOleo4qCv
— Scott Mills (@scott_mills) August 13, 2024
As a member of the iconic Jackson family, she has two sisters and six brothers: Rebbie, LaToya, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, Michael and Randy.
– and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. https://t.co/4xSwqrmbu7 pic.twitter.com/1936N6nnW2
— Rob Milton (@therobmilton) August 13, 2024
Recently, Jackson spoke about her experience teaming up with Michael for their 1995 duet “Scream” with BBC, which still holds the record for being the most expensive video of all time, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.
“Mike and I wrote that song in New York, in his apartment,” she told the BBC. “So [I relive] that whole journey, listening to him sing it [and remembering] what he was going through at that time. And just me being his little sister, always by his side, and being that support system. That’s always been my role.”
After suffering from cardiac arrest, Michael died in 2009 at the age of 50.
Currently, Jackson is wrapping up her Together Again Tour. Her next performance is set to take place next month in Paris at the Accor Arena. With 11 dates left, the tour will conclude in the UK at the OVO Hydro arena on October 13.