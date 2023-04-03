Recently, Jackson spoke about her experience teaming up with Michael for their 1995 duet “Scream” with BBC, which still holds the record for being the most expensive video of all time, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

“Mike and I wrote that song in New York, in his apartment,” she told the BBC. “So [I relive] that whole journey, listening to him sing it [and remembering] what he was going through at that time. And just me being his little sister, always by his side, and being that support system. That’s always been my role.”

After suffering from cardiac arrest, Michael died in 2009 at the age of 50.