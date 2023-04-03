The proud father took to social media to congratulate his daughter on the achievement.

“Wow, what a night, what a run, and most importantly, what a Career!” he wrote in an Instagram post. “You are now a Legend in the game of Volleyball and have created a legacy that can only be described as a two-time champion, all-time Leader in blocks at Texas, All-American, All-Conference, All Tournament and record holder for most aces in a national championship game “EVER”! It’s time for you to step back, exhale, and take a bow, young lady, as the Greatest middle blocker “EVER” in Texas Volleyball History! Now that’s ‘Standing On Business’!”

Asjia reacted to his words by commenting, “Now I’m crying. I love you, sm Dad.”