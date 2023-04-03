Jermaine O’Neal congratulated his daughter on a significant achievement. Asjia, who plays on the University of Texas volleyball team, helped them win their second national championship. The Texas Longhorns beat 3-0 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday, according to the NCAA.
According to ESPN, Asjia finished with five service aces, which is the most by a player in a national title game. She also set the record for most blocks in the school’s history.
“I’m super proud of her,” O’Neal told The Players Tribune about his daughter. “There’s no greater feeling than watching your kids succeed.”
What a moment for @asjiaoneal! 🥹🏆
Watch @jermaineoneal share how proud he is and the example she sets for their family. 🫂 pic.twitter.com/QIVQrgeePq
— The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) December 18, 2023
The proud father took to social media to congratulate his daughter on the achievement.
“Wow, what a night, what a run, and most importantly, what a Career!” he wrote in an Instagram post. “You are now a Legend in the game of Volleyball and have created a legacy that can only be described as a two-time champion, all-time Leader in blocks at Texas, All-American, All-Conference, All Tournament and record holder for most aces in a national championship game “EVER”! It’s time for you to step back, exhale, and take a bow, young lady, as the Greatest middle blocker “EVER” in Texas Volleyball History! Now that’s ‘Standing On Business’!”
Asjia reacted to his words by commenting, “Now I’m crying. I love you, sm Dad.”
View this post on Instagram
It isn’t O’Neal’s first time publicly congratulating his daughter. He took to social media to celebrate Asjia’s setting the record for most blocks.
“There is nothing or anyone that can duplicate you! Throughout your life, you have continued to set goals that are incredibly high even when you knew the difficulties of them, odds that didn’t always favor you, and the extreme hard work that it took to accomplish them!” he wrote in a post last November.
View this post on Instagram
“Your relentlessness to achieve your goals, control your narrative, and display your talent have all been for the storybooks!” O’Neal added.