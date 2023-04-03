“Hey mom, I finished. Just took the last final. Done!” he is heard telling his mother on the phone.

“It was one of those delivered on a promise made a whole lot of years ago. Just wish pops would have been here to see it,” he added, wiping a tear off his cheek. “I will be thinking about him when I walk across at the graduation.”

Bettis’ father passed away shortly after he won the 2006 Superbowl.

“He would have been pumping his chest, so proud to see me get that diploma,” he said.