On Tuesday, he appeared on The Breakfast Club with DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious and Charlamagne Tha God, who last week named the comedian the “donkey of the day” after playing a now-viral clip of him during the Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, which many thought he liked engaging in race-based sexual slave play with his boyfriend, Entertainment Weekly reported.

However, the 37-year-old called out Charlamage for using a clip that only showed the punchline and did not include the setup.

“You played a clip of my stand up, but it started at the punchline, and it like completely erased the setup of it,” Carmichael told Charlamagne, who also shared he was a fan of the show and a friend of his. “I really don’t like that. It made it seem like I was talking like I’m into some type of race sexual slavery role play with my boyfriend, which is untrue.”