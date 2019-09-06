Pennsylvania police said Gov. Josh Shapiro was evacuated from his residence on Sunday night due to an arson attempt, The Associated Press reported. The fire started after Shapiro and his family celebrated the first night of Passover at the governor’s mansion in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, police said. Firefighters extinguished the flames after they caused a “significant amount of damage” to the residence, but no one was injured, authorities revealed.

“Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities,” Shapiro said, per CNN. “Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe.”

What happened when fire broke out at Gov. Josh Shapiro’s residence?

Police didn’t reveal many details about the attack, but they said they are “prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson.” Officials added that there was significant damage to the mansion as Shapiro and his family were sleeping in a different part of the house. While firefighters attempted to put out the fire, police evacuated the governor and his family.

“Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished,” Shapiro said in a statement, per the AP.

The damage was seen on the south side of the residence. A large room, which is primarily used for entertaining crowds and holding art displays, sustained significant damage, while some windows completely lost their glass panes. Some doors also had signs of burns.

What are officials saying about the arson attack at Gov. Josh Shapiro’s residence?

A man was taken into custody in connection with the incident. Per the Associated Press, Pennsylvania State Police Col. Christopher Paris identified the man as 38-year-old Cody Balmer of Harrisburg.

“Whoever is responsible for this attack — to both the Shapiro family and our Commonwealth — must be held to account,”former Gov. Ridge said, per the AP.

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Mark Schweiker added that the attack is a “despicable act of cowardice.”

The Associated Press reported that “authorities said the suspect hopped over a nearly 7-foot-high (2.1-meter-high) iron security fence surrounding the property, eluded officers who became aware of the breach and forcibly entered the residence before setting it on fire.”

“We don’t know the person’s specific motive yet,” Shapiro said at a news conference, per the AP. “But we do know a few truths. First: This type of violence is not OK. This kind of violence is becoming far too common in our society. And I don’t give a damn if it’s coming from one particular side or the other, directed at one particular party or another or one particular person or another. It is not OK, and it has to stop. We have to be better than this.”

Police have offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information on the attack.