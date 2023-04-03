“Not everything that is undesirable, annoying, or even harmful amounts to a violation of the law, much less a constitutional problem,” U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown wrote in his order on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Barbers Hill High School near Houston has a policy restricting hair length for male students. George, who tied his hair up to go to school, was suspended for most of his junior year during the 2023-24 school year for violating the dress code. He served in-school suspension at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu.