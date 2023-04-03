The “Just Give Me My Money” viral trend, a playful prank, has recently captivated TikTok users. Many are eager to know where the idea originated and what it’s all about.
What is the “Just Give Me My Money” TikTok Trend?
According to Dexerto, participants in the viral trend stage exaggerated scenarios where they say, “Just give me my money,” in various voices to friends or strangers, eliciting humorous and often surprising reactions. However, the person at the center of the prank may be left confused when it is their turn to say the phrase, and everyone around them responds with radio silence.
TikTok users and content creators have racked up millions of views as they have chosen their friends and loved ones to be part of the gimmick.
@claireespiller Gimme my munnyyyy🤌🏽 #givememymoney #prank #gotem #family #fyp ♬ original sound – claireespiller
Celebrities like Will Smith have also joined in on the fun. The 55-year-old was seen in a clip with several young men and women doing the prank. As the group said the phrase and it was Smith’s turn to do it, everyone looked around and stared at Smith after he spoke. After realizing it was a joke, he said, “Alright, ya’ll got me” and laughed before he walked off.
@.worldofy
Why is this so funny #typ #foryou #foryoupage #trend #comedy #givememymoney #mum #sisters #challenge #willsmith
Idris Elba and his family even got in on it:
Where did the trend originate and why?
According to Indy100, the origin of the trend remains unclear, but some believe it may have started with content creator and streamer Kai Cenat earlier in 2024 during a broadcast with rapper DreamDoll. Meanwhile, others think it may have initially originated from classic movies where money was central to the plot, such as 2022’s Paid In Full.