Justin Baldon, the director and star of It Ends With Us, has launched a website revealing legal documents related to the lawsuit he filed against his co-star Blake Lively. The actor’s site, titled “Lawsuit Info,” includes links to an amended complaint he filed on Jan. 31 and a “timeline of relevant events” regarding the allegations, Today.com reported.

What Is on Justin Baldoni’s Website?

The feud between Baldoni and Lively became public when Lively first filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni on Dec. 20, about four months after the release of It Ends With Us. After Lively filed her complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, Baldoni followed up with a lawsuit against The New York Times on Dec. 31, suing the publication for libel over its coverage of Lively’s allegations.

That same day, Lively responded with a federal lawsuit against Baldoni, his production company Wayfarer Studios, and his publicists, alleging retaliation for reporting sexual harassment. The legal battle escalated in January when Baldoni sued Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist for defamation.

What Is in Justin Baldoni’s Amended Complaint?

As part of his website launch, Baldoni filed an amended complaint on Jan. 31, again naming Lively, Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane, along with Sloane’s company, Vision PR, and The New York Times. The new filing includes text messages exchanged between Baldoni and Lively, as well as messages between Reynolds and Baldoni.

Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, said the updated lawsuit was a response to new evidence.

“This fresh evidence corroborates what we knew all along, that due to a blind pursuit of power, Ms. Lively and her entire team colluded for months to destroy reputations through a complex web of lies, false accusations, and the manipulation of illicitly received communications,” Freedman said in a statement, per Today.

Response From The New York Times and Lively’s Legal Team

A New York Times spokesperson denied Baldoni’s claims, stating:

“The Baldoni/Wayfarer legal filings are rife with inaccuracies about The New York Times, including, for example, the bogus claim that The Times had early access to Ms. Lively’s state civil rights complaint.”

In her lawsuit, Lively alleged that Baldoni improvised intimate scenes on set without her consent, crossing professional boundaries. In response, Baldoni’s legal team released behind-the-scenes footage from the film to suggest that Lively acted appropriately during the filming process.

Lively’s legal team countered by saying the footage supports her claims.

“Every moment of this was improvised by Mr. Baldoni with no discussion or consent in advance, and no intimacy coordinator present. Mr. Baldoni was not only Ms. Lively’s co-star but also the director, the head of the studio, and Ms. Lively’s boss,” Lively’s legal team said in a statement.

What’s Next in the Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively Lawsuit?

The lawsuits involving Baldoni and Lively will be joined and sent to trial on March 9, 2026.