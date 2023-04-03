After running into each other at Coachella, music stars and longtime friends Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith shared a warm embrace that was dripping in nostalgia.
In a video by @daydayred_, 25-year-old Smith holds 30-year-old Bieber from behind. Initially, he grabs him by the waist and then puts his arm around the “Company” singer. For the finale, Bieber gets closer and kisses Smith on the cheek.
In 2010, Smith and Bieber collaborated on the song “Never Say Never,” the theme song for Smith’s rendition of The Karate Kid, which he stars in alongside Taraji P. Henson and Jackie Chan.
The song also served as the title track to Bieber’s documentary concert film of the same name.
Over the years, the two have remained closed and have publicly appeared together on several occasions. In 2016, Smith performed with Bieber on his Purpose tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
In 2020, Bieber became the youngest star to secure seven No. 1 albums, surpassing Elvis Presley with the release of his album Changes.