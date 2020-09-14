Trump attacks Harris and Baier

Despite Baier’s assurances about the content and format of the interview, Donald Trump and his supporters have already attacked the appearance before it happens. Trump lashed out against both “Lyin’ Kamala Harris” and Baier ahead of the interview, stating on his Truth Social platform, “I would have preferred seeing a more hard hitting journalist, but Fox has grown so weak and soft on the Democrats.”

( Donald J. Trump – Oct 14, 2024, 5:07 PM ET ) Lyin’ Kamala Harris has wisely chosen Bret Baier, of FoxNews, to do a much needed interview, because he is considered to be “Fair & Balanced,” though often very soft to those on the “cocktail… pic.twitter.com/cTlRaXHLqY — Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 TRUTH POSTS (@TruthTrumpPosts) October 14, 2024

Regardless of how Harris performs or what answers she gives, Trump and his most die-hard supporters will no doubt continue to criticize the vice president and the platforms on which she appears. But the Harris campaign is hoping that her appearance on the conservative-leaning Fox will convince some Republicans or independents to support her, knowing that even a few extra voters in states like Pennsylvania might swing the election in her favor.