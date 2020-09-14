With only three weeks to go before Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning hard to win the race for president. Now, she will be reaching out to voters outside of her base by showing up in an unexpected place: Fox News. Here’s what to expect from Harris as she talks to the conservative-leaning network and its viewers.
Harris to sit down with Bret Baier for wide-ranging interview
Fox News and the Harris campaign recently announced that the Democratic presidential nominee will be appearing Wednesday on Special Report with Bret Baier for an interview with the Fox reporter in the swing state of Pennsylvania. Given recent talking points that have been covered by both parties on the campaign trail, Baier will likely press Harris on the issues of immigration and the economy, two topics the Trump campaign has relentlessly hammered in recent weeks. Baier confirmed these topics will be covered as well as a discussion of how Harris has shifted views on some issues since her previous campaign for president during the 2020 Democratic primary season. Baier has also solicited Fox News viewers to submit their own topics to him ahead of the interview.
WEDNESDAY: Vice President Harris will sit down for an exclusive interview with @BretBaier in battleground Pennsylvania with the election just weeks away. Tune in to 'Special Report' at 6p ET. pic.twitter.com/UcIS4V2fw4
— Fox News (@FoxNews) October 15, 2024
Baier lays out rules of the interview
In addition to discussing some of the topics to be covered in his upcoming interview, Baier also answered questions about the guidelines of the sit-down in an attempt to answer skeptics. After initially criticizing Harris for not doing enough interviews since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, conservatives have shifted to implications that interviews, such as her recent appearance on 60 Minutes, have been edited to make the vice president look better. Addressing those concerns, Baier assured his social media followers that Harris will not be given any questions beforehand and that the interview, which will take place just before his show is broadcast on Wednesday evening, will undergo little or no editing before being aired.
Thanks Tom – there were no preconditions to get the interview. No one has the questions ahead of time —except me. No topic is off the table. And if there is any editing -it will be very minimal for timing and will be editorially the same question and answer- we are pre taping the… https://t.co/Ci0617RuKv
— Bret Baier (@BretBaier) October 14, 2024
Trump attacks Harris and Baier
Despite Baier’s assurances about the content and format of the interview, Donald Trump and his supporters have already attacked the appearance before it happens. Trump lashed out against both “Lyin’ Kamala Harris” and Baier ahead of the interview, stating on his Truth Social platform, “I would have preferred seeing a more hard hitting journalist, but Fox has grown so weak and soft on the Democrats.”
( @realDonaldTrump – Truth Social Post )
( Donald J. Trump – Oct 14, 2024, 5:07 PM ET )
Lyin’ Kamala Harris has wisely chosen Bret Baier, of FoxNews, to do a much needed interview, because he is considered to be “Fair & Balanced,” though often very soft to those on the “cocktail… pic.twitter.com/cTlRaXHLqY
— Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 TRUTH POSTS (@TruthTrumpPosts) October 14, 2024
Regardless of how Harris performs or what answers she gives, Trump and his most die-hard supporters will no doubt continue to criticize the vice president and the platforms on which she appears. But the Harris campaign is hoping that her appearance on the conservative-leaning Fox will convince some Republicans or independents to support her, knowing that even a few extra voters in states like Pennsylvania might swing the election in her favor.