Walz is in his second term as governor and previously represented the state’s 1st Congressional District in Congress for 12 years. Harris reportedly called Walz on Tuesday to inform him personally that she had chosen him as her running mate; in the call, Harris told Walz they were “underdogs,” but they were going to win the presidential race together.

Harris tweeted, “I am proud to announce that I’ve asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate,” adding that “as a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he’s delivered for working families like his.”

I am proud to announce that I've asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate. As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his. It's great to have him on the team. Now let’s get to work. Join us:https://t.co/W4AE2WlMTj — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2024

Walz reposted the message on his X, formerly Twitter, profile, where his bio reads, “Running to win this thing with @KamalaHarris.”