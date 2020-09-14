On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris announced that she chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate in this year’s presidential election. The choice is expected to help the campaign appeal to swing voters while generating even more enthusiasm from progressive circles.
‘Running to win this thing with Kamala Harris’
Walz is in his second term as governor and previously represented the state’s 1st Congressional District in Congress for 12 years. Harris reportedly called Walz on Tuesday to inform him personally that she had chosen him as her running mate; in the call, Harris told Walz they were “underdogs,” but they were going to win the presidential race together.
Harris tweeted, “I am proud to announce that I’ve asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate,” adding that “as a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he’s delivered for working families like his.”
I am proud to announce that I've asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate.
As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his.
It's great to have him on the team.
Now let’s get to work. Join us:https://t.co/W4AE2WlMTj
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2024
Walz reposted the message on his X, formerly Twitter, profile, where his bio reads, “Running to win this thing with @KamalaHarris.”
Narrowing down the choices
Since abruptly becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden announced he was dropping his reelection bid, Harris has hit the ground running with her campaign, raising hundreds of millions of dollars and energizing the Democratic base. She was left with the task of quickly picking a vice presidential candidate ahead of state ballot deadlines and the Democratic National Convention to be held later this month. Early in the process, Democrats like California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg were floated as potential running mates. Her choice had reportedly been narrowed down to three options: Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Walz, each of whom she interviewed in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.
Walz appeals to progressives and centrists
By Monday, Shapiro and Walz were reported as the two remaining candidates. Walz has been seen as appealing to left-leaning Democrats and more conservative voters. His background includes military service in the National Guard and a career as a public school teacher. As a Democrat, he has previously won election in a fairly conservative Minnesota district, demonstrating his appeal to white rural voters. His policies, like championing free school breakfast and lunch programs for the state, have endeared him to progressives. And he has been an effective surrogate for Harris over the past few weeks; Walz is largely credited for labeling Republican presidential and vice president candidates Donald Trump and J.D. Vance as ‘weird,’ an attack that has resonated with the public and rattled the GOP ticket. And while Walz’s state is expected to be a solid win for Democrats, the Minnesota governor also has appeal in the nearby swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin.
Harris is expected to begin campaigning with Walz Tuesday evening at a joint appearance in Philadelphia, the first stop on a campaign tour across seven swing states. With her rallies already drawing significant excitement, adding Walz to the ticket is expected to increase enthusiasm for the campaign.