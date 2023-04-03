The soundbite comes from a speech she gave in May 2023 as she swore in commissioners for the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics. She discussed the need to focus on young people in connection with their wider community, as well as the importance of equity.

“If you’re giving everybody an equal amount but they’re starting out on different bases, are they really going to have the opportunity to compete and achieve?” Harris asked, according to CBS News. “It’s not just simply about financial resources; that is a very big part of it. But it’s also about: What is the culture of the environment? How are we approaching this issue in a way that we also understand we cannot support and help our young people if we … don’t also look at the context in which those young people live and are being raised?”