All six people aboard the plane were killed in the crash, including Groff; her parents, Dr. Michael Groff and Dr. Joy Saini; her brother, Jared Groff; his partner, Alexia Couyutas Duarte; and her boyfriend, James Santoro, according to USA Today and The Associated Press.

“They were a wonderful family,” James’ father, John Santoro, told AP. “The world lost a lot of very good people who were going to do a lot of good for the world if they had the opportunity. We’re all personally devastated.”

When did the plane crash?

The group had boarded a Mitsubishi MU-2B plane en route to Columbia County Airport when it crashed in a field near Copake around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. They were headed to the Catskills for a birthday celebration and the Passover holiday.