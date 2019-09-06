Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is reflecting on her political career and answered some of the public’s most common questions while promoting her upcoming book, Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines. Promoting her book in an Instagram video on Wednesday, Jean-Pierre said people often ask her how the country finds a resolution in a time where democracy is threatened.

“How do we get out of this? How do we protect our democracy? How do we protect vulnerable communities among us? What do we do next?” she said, according to Deadline.

Jean-Pierre, 51, then offered her perspective on the crisis, saying the different parties must work together for solutions.

“I think we need to stop thinking in boxes and think outside of our boxes and not be so partisan,” she said, The Hill reported “The way that I see moving forward in this space that we’re in right now is if you are willing to stand side by side with me, regardless of how you identify politically— nd as long as you respect the community that I belong to and vulnerable communities that I respect — I will be there with you. I will move forward with you.”

She added that the country now finds itself in “an era of disinformation, misinformation, the regressiveness of social policy.”

“What we are seeing currently right now, what I have decided to do, and I really have thought long and hard about this, is to follow my own compass,” she said, per Deadline.

Why did Karine Jean-Pierre switch her party affiliation to independent?

Publisher Legacy Lit explained why Jean-Pierre switched from democrat to independent after working in the White House under Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. According to the publisher, Jean-Pierre “didn’t come to her decision to be an Independent lightly.”

“In 2020, she joined Biden’s campaign as a senior adviser, becoming Harris’s chief of staff and then, two years later, White House press secretary. She takes us through the three weeks that led to Biden’s abandoning his bid for a second term and the betrayal by the Democratic Party that led to his decision,” the publisher stated in an announcement, according to Deadline.

Karine Jean-Pierre made history during her tenure at the White House

When she succeeded Jen Psaki in 2022, Jean-Pierre became the first Black woman and first openly gay White House press secretary. Jean-Pierre’s new book, Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines, will be published on Oct. 21.