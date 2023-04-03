“Someone I had a brief, consensual relationship with almost three years ago is now making a false accusation about our time together,” Wiley wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “These claims are not true and are an affront to all victims of sexual abuse.”

He continued, “I have no idea why he has decided to target me in this way — particularly when there is a litany of evidence showing his claims are false — but I hope he gets the help he needs for whatever he is going through. I kindly ask for privacy as I work to clear my name.”

Wiley made the statement the same day British-Ghanaian artist and curator Joseph Awuah-Darko took to Instagram, stating that the 47-year-old had allegedly assaulted him twice in 2021. The first incident happened on June 9, 2021, at a dinner held at the Noldor Artist Residency in Ghana, which Awuah-Darko founded in 2020.