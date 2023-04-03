According to WTVG, Keimani Latigue’s family reported her missing on March 18. Toledo Police initially suspected her father, 33-year-old Darnell Jones, of abduction.

The outlet reported that authorities issued a warrant Sunday for Jones’ arrest. He has now been charged with murder after Keimani was found dead.

The young girl’s body was discovered on the second floor of an abandoned home in east Toledo Monday afternoon.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office confirmed the body was that of the missing teen but has yet to determine the cause or manner of Keimani’s death, per WTVG. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.