Police are investigating the death of a missing 13-year-old girl found in Toledo, Ohio, on Monday; two family members are under investigation in connection with her disappearance and how she may have died.
According to WTVG, Keimani Latigue’s family reported her missing on March 18. Toledo Police initially suspected her father, 33-year-old Darnell Jones, of abduction.
The outlet reported that authorities issued a warrant Sunday for Jones’ arrest. He has now been charged with murder after Keimani was found dead.
The young girl’s body was discovered on the second floor of an abandoned home in east Toledo Monday afternoon.
The Lucas County Coroner’s Office confirmed the body was that of the missing teen but has yet to determine the cause or manner of Keimani’s death, per WTVG. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.
⚠️ WARNING: This post contains graphic descriptions of violence/abuse
Keimani Latigue, 13, of Toledo, Ohio, vanished from her north Toledo home on March 18, last seen by her father, Darnell Jones, 33.
On Monday, Toledo police found an unidentified body in a burned-out,… pic.twitter.com/ThKHn2wdEi
— True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) March 25, 2025
‘I just want to know if it’s my baby‘
Her mother, Tiara Kasten, was among several people at the scene, demanding answers and confirmation that the remains inside the home were those of her daughter before being identified.
“I just want to know if it’s my baby. They’re still not telling me nothing,” Kasten said. “It’s nothing to take a picture. It’s nothing to let me know when the coroner’s bringing her out so I can see if that’s indeed my baby. You’re not saying nothing.”
Kasten said her daughter would have never been near the abandoned home in that part of the neighborhood. Keimani had only a few places she would go besides being at home, such as school or playing basketball.
She recalled the last time she saw her daughter, on March 15, three days before her disappearance. Jones had brought Keimani to her house, and the pair spent time together.
“It was just loving on my kid,” she said.
Jones was the last person to see his daughter
Police discovered new findings just hours after Keimani’s body was found. According to an affidavit, Jones was the last person to see his daughter before she went missing, WTVG reported.
He had also given police inconsistent statements regarding his whereabouts during that time.
Jones said he last saw Keimani on March 16 after stating she did not want to be home alone.
“I came over here because she said that it seemed like somebody was trying to break into the house. Me and my cousin sat over here for an hour and we left around 12:30ish,” Jones said.
Police arrested Keimani’s grandmother the same day her body was found
Keimani’s grandmother, Dorothy Latigue, spoke out about her granddaughter after being reported missing. She said Keimani had been living with her, and when she returned home on March 17, everything was out of place. Keimani’s keys and glasses were there, and the stove was on.
“Other than her and I, it’s just two dogs in the house, so who cut it on? So, that was kind of suspicious. Her glasses in her underclothes were by the couch in the front. Her pajamas were on the dining room floor,” WTVG reported Latigue said.
On Monday, WTOL reported that Latigue was arrested the same day the young girl was found dead. Kasten told the outlet her mother, Latigue, was apprehended but didn’t have any information on the charges against her. WTOL requested details from authorities, who didn’t respond about why Latigue was taken into custody.