Formula 1 racing took over Miami this weekend with the third annual Miami Grand Prix. From May 3 to May 5, fans watched the best of the best in Formula 1 take on the 57 laps of the Miami International Autodrome. One of the newest fans who attended the Grand Prix was Emmy-winning actress and media mogul Keke Palmer.
“I hear this is going to be the biggest one yet,” Palmer said excitedly about her first Grand Prix in a recent interview with Blavity ahead of the event.
She added, “I always wanted to go, just to have fun and see the environment. I’m just looking forward to the experience and see what these people are really doing!”
Palmer was front row and the center at the race, supporting the Visa Cash App Red Bull Team. She hung out in the VCARB team garage with drivers Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda and NFL player Odell Beckham Jr.
Along with her excitement, Palmer took her shine to the race with the Cash App Glitter Card. The Nope actress has recently partnered with the digital banking app to launch the customizable debit card.
“Anybody that knows me knows I’m all about my money, honey,” Palmer said regarding her “perfect” partnership with Cash App.
She mentioned the “cool aspects” of the card, including the ability to “personalize” it and add your own “razzle dazzle” to anything you do. Along with the eye-catching design, the prepaid debit card has several benefits for every budget level.
The Glitter Card doesn’t require users to link their bank accounts, only their current Cash App account. Users get discounts on concert presales and special events and access to limited edition collections with retail partners.
One of Palmer’s favorite card perks is the ability to track spending and the minimal fees, including no overdraft fees.
“It’s really important always to be able to watch yourself. Sometimes when you have a card you just swipe, swipe, swipe and you’re not thinking about what’s happening with it,” Palmer said.
The card was introduced via a fun campaign, in which Palmer showed off her dance skills in a sparkle-drenched campaign that she said was “perfectly executed.”
“It showed, ‘Yeah, I’m a boss, financially on point, but also fun, unique and doing my own thing,” she said.
View this post on Instagram
For safety reasons, Palmer couldn’t bring her son, Leo, to the Grand Prix, but that didn’t stop the mom from swiping her Glitter Card to grab him some memorabilia.
“He loves cars; he’s addicted to them,” she said, adding that she’s planning on picking up enough souvenirs so he could feel like he was there.
“You know, I’m always thinking about my little boy,” she said.
View this post on Instagram