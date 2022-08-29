Formula 1 racing took over Miami this weekend with the third annual Miami Grand Prix. From May 3 to May 5, fans watched the best of the best in Formula 1 take on the 57 laps of the Miami International Autodrome. One of the newest fans who attended the Grand Prix was Emmy-winning actress and media mogul Keke Palmer.

“I hear this is going to be the biggest one yet,” Palmer said excitedly about her first Grand Prix in a recent interview with Blavity ahead of the event.

She added, “I always wanted to go, just to have fun and see the environment. I’m just looking forward to the experience and see what these people are really doing!”

Palmer was front row and the center at the race, supporting the Visa Cash App Red Bull Team. She hung out in the VCARB team garage with drivers Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda and NFL player Odell Beckham Jr.

Along with her excitement, Palmer took her shine to the race with the Cash App Glitter Card. The Nope actress has recently partnered with the digital banking app to launch the customizable debit card.

“Anybody that knows me knows I’m all about my money, honey,” Palmer said regarding her “perfect” partnership with Cash App.

She mentioned the “cool aspects” of the card, including the ability to “personalize” it and add your own “razzle dazzle” to anything you do. Along with the eye-catching design, the prepaid debit card has several benefits for every budget level.