She continued, “There were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off.”

Reflecting on the tense moment with the security employee, Rowland added, “I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers.”

The incident unfolded as Rowland headed inside the venue for the premiere of Marcello Mio. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the guard repeatedly touched her arm to rush up the Palais des Festivals stairs and into the theater.